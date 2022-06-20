CLAT Provisional Answer key today, know how to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The CLAT answer key 2022 will be released today, June 20, 2022, by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT 2022 answer key will be available.

The answer key contains the correct answers to all of the questions given throughout the exam. Students can get a rough sense of their CLAT 2022 exam marks by consulting the answer key.

Candidates should be aware that the CLAT Answer Key 2022 Pdf is only provisional. The Consortium is likely to produce a final answer key later, based on the objections received.

Here's how to check CLAT provisional answer key:

1. Select CLAT 2022 link and open the admission portal.

2. Select “CLAT answer key” link for your course and set code.

3. The CLAT answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.

4. Download and refer to it for calculating your marks.

CLAT 2022 had 92% of the registered candidates taking the undergraduate examination and 87% candidates taking the postgraduate examination as per the consortium. It will notify the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key in the forenoon of June 20, 2022.