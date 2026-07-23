CLAT PG 2027 Exam Scheduled For December 6; Application Window Opens August 3

CLAT PG 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test for Postgraduate programmes (CLAT PG) 2027. The entrance examination, conducted for admission to one-year Master of Laws (LL.M.) programmes at participating National Law Universities, will be held on December 6, 2026.

According to the official notification , the online application process will begin on August 3, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until October 31, 2026 through the Consortium's official website.

The examination is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to recruit candidates for legal positions, making it an important gateway for both higher education and career opportunities in the legal sector.

CLAT PG 2027: Important Dates

Notification released: July 22, 2026

Online application begins: August 3, 2026

Last date to apply: October 31, 2026

CLAT PG 2027 examination: December 6, 2026

Exam timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

CLAT PG 2027: How to Apply for CLAT PG 2027

Eligible candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Step 2: Register using the required credentials and log in.

Step 3: Fill in personal, academic, and communication details.

Step 4: Select the preferred examination centre.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and category or disability certificate, if applicable.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Step 7: Review the entered information carefully and submit the application form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card, answer key, results, and counselling schedule.

CLAT PG 2027 Schedule

The examination calendar has been finalised following meetings of the Consortium's Executive Committee and Governing Body held on July 18, 2026, during which recommendations submitted by the CLAT Expert Committee were reviewed. The official notification confirming the schedule was released on July 22, 2026.

The Consortium has stated that detailed information regarding the admission process and counselling will be announced separately.