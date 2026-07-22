CLAT 2027: Ug & PG Syllabus, Exam Pattern To Remain Unchanged; Changes Considered For CLAT 2028

CLAT 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has decided to keep the current syllabus and pattern of examination of CLAT 2027, both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) papers. This decision was made at the Annual Meeting of the Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs on July 18, 2026.

Decision on CLAT 2027 pattern

This decision follows the recommendations that have been made by the experts in the report on the CLAT 2026 Expert Committee Report. Candidates appearing for CLAT 2027 need not worry about any modifications in terms of the syllabus and sections; however, the Convenor of CLAT 2027 and the paper setters would take into consideration the suggestions made by the experts regarding the quality and format of questions where feasible.

No syllabus or pattern changes

For students planning to appear for CLAT 2027, the most important takeaway is that the existing syllabus and paper structure for both UG and PG examinations will remain unchanged.

The Consortium has clarified that there will be no changes to the syllabus or the pattern and sections of the two papers for CLAT 2027. This means candidates can continue their preparation based on the existing examination framework.

At the same time, the Consortium said the suggestions made by the CLAT Expert Committee regarding the format and quality of questions will be considered and adopted by the Convenor and paper setters in a feasible manner.

Expert committee report feedback

The Consortium has also decided to publish the CLAT Expert Committee Report 2026 on its official website. The move is intended to allow experts, students and members of the wider public to examine the recommendations and share their views.

Stakeholders can submit their feedback and suggestions on the report until August 31, 2026. The Consortium has invited responses as part of the broader process of considering possible changes to the examination in the future.

Possible changes from CLAT 2028

While CLAT 2027 will follow the existing syllabus and examination structure, the recommendations of the Expert Committee could play a role in shaping the test from CLAT 2028 onwards.

According to the press release, a meeting convened by the President of the Consortium of NLUs was held at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal on May 17, 2026. During the meeting, it was resolved that the Office of the Chief Justice of India would constitute a committee to further consider the recommendations contained in the Expert Committee Report.

The Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs will coordinate with this committee and examine the recommendations along with the feedback received from the public. The process will be taken forward in preparation for CLAT 2028.