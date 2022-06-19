CLAT Exam Today at 2pm; Click here for last minute instructions

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will be held today, June 19 by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Between 2 and 4 p.m., an offline version of the CLAT 2022 exam will be held. Both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes will have an entrance exam. On the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT admit card 2022 has already been released.

Here are some last minute instructions for CLAT:

By 1.30 p.m., candidates must be in the exam centre. Under no circumstances will they be permitted to enter the exam room after 2.15 p.m. At the examination centre, applicants must also provide one valid photo ID in addition to the CLAT admission card. Candidates should bring a face mask, hand sanitizer, and a clear water bottle with them. One blue or black ballpoint pen should be carried by each candidate. They are not permitted to use any other colour pen. Mobile phones, sophisticated calculators, study materials, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are not permitted within the testing centre. Before entering the test room, candidates will be subjected to a thermal scan. Those with a temperature of more than 99.14 degrees Fahrenheit will be required to take the exam in a separate room.