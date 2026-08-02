CLAT 2027 Registration Begins Tomorrow At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Application Process, Key Details

Website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2027 Registration: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 will begin on August 3, 2026, on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by participating NLUs will be able to submit their applications online once the registration window opens.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB programmes and LLM courses at National Law Universities across India. In addition to NLUs, several private universities and affiliated law schools also accept CLAT scores for admission to their law programmes.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CLAT 2027 must ensure they meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the Consortium of NLUs before submitting their applications. They are advised to carefully read the official information brochure for detailed eligibility requirements, reservation policy, fee structure, and admission guidelines.

CLAT 2027 Registration: How to Apply for CLAT 2027

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2027 Registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill in personal, academic, and communication details in the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents to Keep Ready

Before starting the registration process, candidates should keep the following documents ready:

Academic certificates and mark sheets

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Valid government-issued identity proof

Payment details for application fee

CLAT 2027 Registration: Admission Process

Admissions through CLAT 2027 will be based on candidates' performance in the entrance examination, followed by the counselling process conducted by the Consortium of NLUs.

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will have to participate in counselling, where seats will be allotted based on merit, category, reservation norms, and candidates' preferences.

Apart from National Law Universities, several private law institutions across the country also consider CLAT scores for admissions, making it one of India's most important law entrance examinations.

Candidates Advised to Apply Early

The Consortium has advised aspirants to complete their registrations well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Candidates should also regularly visit the official CLAT website for updates regarding the examination schedule, admit card release, syllabus, counselling, and other important announcements.