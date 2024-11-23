 CLAT 2025: Exam Centre Changed For Hisar Candidates; Check Details Here
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has issued a notice regarding a change in the exam location for applicants from Hisar city.

Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
CLAT 2025 | Official website

A notice about a change in the test location for candidates from Hisar city has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). These applicants must go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website, to redownload their admit cards.

The official notification states, "The Candidates who have been allotted the Test Centre in Hisar City for writing CLAT 2025 - Government College, Rajgarh Road, Hisar – 125001 are requested to take note of the change in the Test Centre. The new Centre name and address is as follows: Centre Name: CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar New Centre Centre Address: College of Agriculture, CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar-125004 (Haryana)."

How to download the CLAT 2025 admit card:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the exam's official website.

Step 2: Type the password and registered mobile number in the designated field.

Step 3: Press the "Login" icon.

Step 4: Select the link to download the admit card located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Save the admit card PDF to your device after downloading it.

Step 6: For future use, print off the admit card at least three times on an A4 sheet.

Eligibility Criteria:

There are no age restrictions on the application process.

Candidates must have received at least 45% of the possible points on the 10+2 exam or an equivalent examination, or an equal grade, in order to be considered for the UG Program (5-year Integrated Law Degree).

The postgraduate program (one-year LLM degree) requires an LL.B. degree or an equivalent test with at least 50% of the possible points, or its equivalent grade.

