CLAT 2025 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Modify Applications

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) correction window will end today, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). By today, students who submitted applications for CLAT 2025 and would like to modify their forms can do so on the official website. The CLAT 2025 application modification window can be found on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

What all can be edited:

Name

Date of Birth

Category/ Reservation

Eligibility

Exam Centre

How to edit CLAT online application form:

Step 1: Enter your password and mobile number to log in.

Step 2: Click the "Print Application" button in step two.

Step 3: Verify the information provided

Step 4: Select "Edit Application."

Step 5: Examine the modifications and save

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

Eligibility criteria for CLAT 2025:

Undergraduate Course (5-year integrated law degree):

Minimum of 45% marks in Class 12 for general category candidates

Minimum of 40% marks in Class 12 for SC, ST, and PwD category students

Postgraduate Course (1-year LLM degree):

Minimum of 50% marks in LLB for general category candidates

Minimum of 45% marks in LLB for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates

CLAT 2025 exam paper pattern:

The CLAT exam lasts two hours and consists of 120 questions. English language proficiency, current events (including general knowledge), logical thinking, legal reasoning, and quantitative methods are among the subjects covered in the CLAT UG paper.

Various legal topics, including jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, corporate law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labour and industrial law, are covered in the CLAT PG paper.