 CLAT 2025 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Modify Applications
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCLAT 2025 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Modify Applications

CLAT 2025 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Modify Applications

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) correction window will end today, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). By today, students who submitted applications for CLAT 2025 and would like to modify their forms can do so on the official website.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
CLAT 2025 |

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) correction window will end today, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). By today, students who submitted applications for CLAT 2025 and would like to modify their forms can do so on the official website. The CLAT 2025 application modification window can be found on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

What all can be edited:

Name

Date of Birth

FPJ Shorts
'We'll Be In Touch': Pat Cummins Takes Cheeky Dig At David Warner's Willingness To Come Out Of Retirement; Video
'We'll Be In Touch': Pat Cummins Takes Cheeky Dig At David Warner's Willingness To Come Out Of Retirement; Video
Maharashtra: Selfie Gone Wrong, Wild Elephant Crushes Man To Death In Gadchiroli
Maharashtra: Selfie Gone Wrong, Wild Elephant Crushes Man To Death In Gadchiroli
Video: Woman SLAPS, Grabs Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy By Collar In Theatre After His Character Separates Lead Couple In Love Reddy
Video: Woman SLAPS, Grabs Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy By Collar In Theatre After His Character Separates Lead Couple In Love Reddy
Dixon Technologies Shares Collapse 11% After Hitting Lifehigh Despite Strong Earnings
Dixon Technologies Shares Collapse 11% After Hitting Lifehigh Despite Strong Earnings

Category/ Reservation

Eligibility 

Exam Centre 

How to edit CLAT online application form:

Step 1: Enter your password and mobile number to log in.

Step 2: Click the "Print Application" button in step two.

Step 3: Verify the information provided

Step 4: Select "Edit Application."

Step 5: Examine the modifications and save

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

Eligibility criteria for CLAT 2025:

Undergraduate Course (5-year integrated law degree):

Minimum of 45% marks in Class 12 for general category candidates

Minimum of 40% marks in Class 12 for SC, ST, and PwD category students

Postgraduate Course (1-year LLM degree):

Minimum of 50% marks in LLB for general category candidates

Minimum of 45% marks in LLB for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates

Read Also
CLAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens: Deadline To Edit Forms Until October 25
article-image

CLAT 2025 exam paper pattern:

The CLAT exam lasts two hours and consists of 120 questions. English language proficiency, current events (including general knowledge), logical thinking, legal reasoning, and quantitative methods are among the subjects covered in the CLAT UG paper.

Various legal topics, including jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, corporate law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labour and industrial law, are covered in the CLAT PG paper.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CLAT 2025 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Modify Applications

CLAT 2025 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance For Candidates To Modify Applications

Railway Recruitment Boards Released Revise Exam Schedule For ALP, JE, And RPF SI Positions

Railway Recruitment Boards Released Revise Exam Schedule For ALP, JE, And RPF SI Positions

Union Bank of India Opens 1500 Local Bank Officer Positions, Check Details Here

Union Bank of India Opens 1500 Local Bank Officer Positions, Check Details Here

Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024

Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024

UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA NA I 2024 Final Results Out At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here