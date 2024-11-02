 CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here How To Download
Updated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card is expected to be released by the Consortium of NLUs around the third week of November. After registering for the exam, candidates need to download their admit card by entering their login information (password and cellphone number) on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the official timetable, CLAT 2025 will take place offline at about 131 CLAT exam locations across India on December 1, 2024. To gain admittance to the exam room, candidates must provide their admission tickets.

How to download CLAT 2025 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the CLAT official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the available CLAT admission card 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter in your login information.

Step 4: The screen will show the CLAT 2025 admission card.

Step 5: Examine and save the admit card for entrance.

Step 6: Download and print it for future reference.

Details on CLAT 2025 admit card:

Candidate Name

Roll number 

Application number

Exam centre name and address

Exam timings

Reporting time for the exam

Guidelines candidates needs to follow.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in for additional information.

