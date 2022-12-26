CLAT 2023: Grievance filing window, conduct of exams starts today |

Follow us on

Follow us on

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is going to open the grievance filing window against CLAT 2023 final answer key and conduct of exam today, December 26, 2022. Candidates can file a grievance(s) through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2023 grievance redressal window will remain open till December 29, 9 am. The Consortium of NLUs launched the CLAT 2023 final answer key on December 22, and result on December 23, 2022.

Read Also CLAT final answer key releases, check details here

Here's how to file grievances for CLAT 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. Enter details to login to the CLAT. Select the ‘Submit Grievance’ button and mention the nature of your grievance. Explain the grievance(s) in 1,000 characters with supporting documents. Submit the declaration form and hit the ‘Submit’ button. Download the confirmation page for future use.

Only those candidates can file grievances who have raised objections against the CLAT 2023 question paper and final answer key. The grievance redressal committee will not accept any objections received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls.