CLAT 2023: Final date to pay application fee today; know more here | Representative Image

The Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023, application fee window is going to shut today, November 20. Registered candidates who are yet to pay the application fee for CLAT 2023 must do it today on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

"Candidates who have already submitted their application but have not yet made fee payments for the CLAT 2023, may pay the fee and complete their registration for the CLAT 2023 till 11:59 PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022,"stated an official notification by CLAT. The CLAT 2023 application fee for candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 4,000 and for those belonging to SC, ST and BPL categories, the fee is Rs 3,500.

Here's how to pay the application fee for CLAT 2023:

Go to the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Select the CLAT 2023 registration window. Key in the required log-in details. Pay the application fee and hit the submit button. Download the receipt and get a hard copy for future use.

The Consortium of NLU is going to conduct the CLAT 2023 exams on December 18.