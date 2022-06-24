CLAT 2022 final answer key released; learn how to check

The final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, has posted the CLAT 2022 final answer key. On June 19, the CLAT exam 2022 was held to determine eligibility for admission to several National Law Universities' undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The law entrance exam was administered at 131 testing centres spread over 84 cities in 25 states. While 92% of the enrolled CLAT UG applicants showed up for the examination, only 87% of candidates sat the PG exam.

Downloading the CLAT Answer Key 2022:

Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in to access the official webpage. Select the appropriate answer key link. Access the marked answers, add them up, and determine the score.

The opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam will determine admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs). 22 NLUs, including some of the best law schools in the nation, will accept CLAT 2022 scores.