Class 7 Student Allegedly Threatened With Knife, Injected With Unknown Substance In Neck In Ghatkopar | AI

Mumbai: A Class 7 student was allegedly threatened with a knife and injected with an unidentified substance in the neck by a group of four to five boys in Barve Nagar, Ghatkopar West, on October 5 around 7.30 pm, police said.

Incident Near School Playground

The boy’s father, Ramu Chaurasia, said his son, a student of Municipal School No. 3 in Barve Nagar, had gone to a playground opposite his school in Bhatwadi to play with his friends. While he was leaving the ground with his cousin, a group of four to five boys allegedly confronted them and asked them to leave.

One of the boys allegedly punched the student on his back before another member of the group injected a syringe containing a white-coloured liquid into his neck. The student reportedly felt dizzy and collapsed shortly thereafter.

Student Taken To Hospital

Local residents informed the boy’s family, following which he was taken to the nearby Sant Muktabai General Hospital for treatment. His family said his condition is now out of danger.

Ghatkopar police visited the hospital, recorded the student’s statement and registered a case under Sections 115, 118(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the boys involved are believed to be school students and that the victim recognises one of them but does not know his name.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved and establish the sequence of events. Police are also awaiting the reports of the medical tests conducted on the victim.

The incident has also raised concerns among residents about substance abuse in the Barve Nagar area. Rajesh Sawant, president of the Mokalā Shwas organisation, called for strict action against those responsible and said a protest march has been planned in Ghatkopar on Sunday in response to the incident.

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