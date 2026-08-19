Class 3 Student Bitten By Snake Inside Kolkata School, Parents Raise Safety Concerns |

Kolkata: A Class 3 student on Tuesday was bitten by a snake inside the washroom of Heritage School in South Kolkata.

A one-and-a-half-foot-long snake reportedly bit the child following which parents and teachers became panicky. The school authorities after getting to know the incident, had immediately sent the child to the school sick room for initial medical attention.

The parents of the child complained that after the initial medical attention the child was sent home. After the parents noticed the bite marks on the child’s leg had raised questions following which they got aware of the incident.

Notably, the school was kept closed on Thursday and the Education Minister had assured of all necessary actions.

The parents of the child rushed the child to a private hospital where the child is admitted under treatment and is presently safe.

Questions are being raised about the safety of the children in the school and also how can a snake enter a school like Heritage and nobody has noticed.