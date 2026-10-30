Class 11 Offline Admissions To Be Regularised For Class 12 Board Exams; ₹5,000 Fine On Colleges | AI

Mumbai: In a move to prevent academic losses to students admitted to Class 11 through offline mode in the 2025-26 academic year, the state education department has directed that their admissions be regularised through the online admission process for Class 12 in 2026-27. The students will also be permitted to appear for the Maharashtra State Board's Class 12 examinations.

Admission Regularisation To Be Completed Within Seven Days

The directions were issued by Dr Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), to all divisional deputy directors of education. The process of regularising admissions must be completed within seven days, and a compliance report submitted to the Directorate of Education.

As part of the action, schools and junior colleges that granted offline admissions in violation of the centralised admission procedure prescribed by the state government will be asked to submit written explanations. Authorities have also been directed to verify students' regular attendance, classroom infrastructure, physical facilities and compliance with requirements under the Right to Education Act.

Students To Appear For Class 12 Exams At Different Examination Centres

Students whose Class 11 admissions were granted offline will have to appear for their Class 12 examinations at examination centres other than the regular centres allotted to their respective institutions.

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The department has also directed that a fine of ₹5,000 per student be imposed on schools and junior colleges found to have granted admissions in violation of the prescribed procedure. However, the penalty must be recovered from the concerned institutions and not from students. Any institution found collecting the amount from students will face stringent action.

The department has further instructed institutional managements to fix responsibility on the concerned headmasters or principals for violating government admission rules and initiate appropriate action against them.

Additionally, if any institution that granted offline admissions in 2025-26 has continued the practice for Class 11 admissions in the current academic year (2026-27), the divisional authorities must submit a separate proposal recommending stringent action against the institution.

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