Class 11 Admissions: Maharashtra Government Clarifies Reservation Applies To All Except Minority Institutions | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Bringing clarity to the muchdebated issue of reserved seats for Class 11 admissions, the school education department on Monday stated that provisions for social reservation will apply to all institutions, except minority institutions.

The Government Resolution also outlines penalties for cancellation of admissions by both students and institutions. Students who cancel their admissions will be required to pay a penalty.

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If the cancellation is made within the first 20 days, 5% of the fees paid will be deducted. If cancelled within 40 days, the deduction will be 10%. Beyond 40 days, no refund will be provided.

Last year, the government attempted to bring minority institutions under its reservation policy for backward classes, but the move was challenged in the Bombay High Court.

Under the revised guidelines, minority institutions can fill up to 50% of seats with students from religious and linguistic minority communities. They may surrender vacant seats to the government at their discretion. The remaining 50% will be filled through the centralised online admission process.

For all other institutions, reservation policies will apply up to the third round of admissions. From subsequent rounds onward, all seats will be open to all students.

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Schools and colleges have been directed to return students’ documents immediately upon request. Private institutions that delay returning documents may face a penalty of ₹50,000, which could increase to ₹1 lakh for repeated violations.