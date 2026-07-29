CJP Slams Centre's Anti-Paper Leak Law, Seeks Reforms To Prevent Exam Leaks | X / Cockroachisback

Ashutosh Ranka, national spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Wednesday criticised the Centre over its approach to tackling paper leaks, arguing that the recently amended anti-paper leak legislation focuses only on punitive measures after a leak occurs rather than preventing such incidents.

Speaking on July 29, Ranka said the amended bill failed to address the systemic reforms needed to ensure the integrity of public examinations.

"Today's amended bill has the same problem that we have been talking about for a long time. You have been talking about everything after the paper leak, whether it is fast-track courts, harsher punishment or penalties. But you have not talked about what you are doing to stop the paper leak," he said.

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Ranka called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system, including changes to the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), greater transparency in recruitment examinations, and stricter oversight of agencies involved in conducting tests.

He said the government should focus on reforms such as making the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) a statutory body, ensuring transparency in examination schedules, calendars and syllabi, regulating coaching centres, and improving the monitoring of vendors associated with the examination process.

He also stressed the need to prevent blacklisted vendors from re-entering the system and advocated for both physical and digital audits of the examination process.

"Until you talk about NTA reforms, until you talk about making SSC a statutory body, until you talk about transparency in exam schedule, calendar, syllabus, until you talk about coaching centres, until you talk about how to handle vendors, how to stop blacklisted vendors from entering the system, the problem of paper leak is not going to be solved," he said.

Ranka argued that the examination ecosystem requires an end-to-end review to strengthen its infrastructure and prevent recurring leaks.

"You are addressing only one part—what happens after the paper leak. You will also have to talk about how to stop the paper leak," he said.

Urging the government to adopt a consultative approach, Ranka referred to his party's five-point demand charter and called for discussions with students, academicians and cyber experts before implementing further changes.

"Don't take hasty decisions because this is a question of the future of the country's children," he added.