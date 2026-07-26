CJP Protesters List Key Demands For New Education Minister After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit | X

New Delhi: With Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down as Union Education Minister, students participating in the CJP protests on Saturday said they expect the new minister to bring meaningful reforms and address long-standing concerns in the education system.

The protesters highlighted three major demands — transparency in examinations, affordable and quality education, and strengthening of government schools and primary education.

Students Demand Overhaul Of Education System

Raj Yadav from Ghaziabad, who has been part of the sit-in protest since its beginning nearly a month ago, said the change of minister should mark the start of wider reforms.

"I demand that the new minister focus on the education system. He should bring about changes across the entire system, address its flaws, and ensure it operates effectively," he said.

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Students maintained that Pradhan's resignation was only the first step and that the government must now focus on resolving systemic issues affecting students across the country.

Affordable Education, More Teachers Among Key Demands

Srishti, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, said the rising cost of education has made pursuing studies difficult for many students.

She said she works to support her own education and that incidents such as paper leaks create uncertainty and financial hardship for students.

Srishti urged the new Education Minister to ensure adequate teachers in schools, make education affordable and promote skill development among students in government institutions.

Students Seek Focus On Government Schools And Competitive Exams

Vikram Chaudhary from Rajasthan, who has been participating in the protest for over two weeks, called for reforms beginning at the primary education level.

He demanded improvement in the quality of government schools, an increase in the education budget and better facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, NEET and JEE.

"Education has become very expensive in this country. The government needs to address this seriously," Chaudhary said.

Hope For End To Paper Leaks

Shaurya, a Class 11 student preparing for NEET, said Pradhan's resignation has restored his confidence that reforms are possible.

"I am happy that our voices have been heard. I am confident that the new Education Minister will not allow incidents like paper leaks to happen again," he said.

Gaurav Tomar from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, who joined the protest on July 20, demanded stronger primary education, skill development programmes in government schools and measures to control rising education costs.

"Education is not a business; it is every child's right, and they must receive it," he said.

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Students Raise Concerns Over Re-Exams And Exam Centres

Shravan Kumar from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, said students should not be forced to appear for repeated examinations due to administrative failures.

He also raised concerns over exam centre allocation, particularly for students travelling long distances to remote locations, and demanded solutions to make the examination process more student-friendly.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)