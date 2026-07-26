Commonwealth Games 2026: Gabriel Langton Discharged After Horrific Gymnastics Fall | X - IANS

Glasgow, July 26: English gymnast Gabriel Langton has been discharged from hospital after undergoing scans following a horrific fall during the men's team final at the Commonwealth Games, British Gymnastics confirmed.

The 19-year-old gymnast was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after landing head-first on the floor during the final rotation at The Arena. Doctors later confirmed that he had escaped any serious injury complications.

Langton suffered the injury after missing his catch on the horizontal metal bar, positioned around three metres above the ground. He fell heavily onto the mat, requiring immediate medical attention and causing a lengthy delay in the competition.

Medical staff attended to him for several minutes before he was moved onto a stretcher with his head and neck supported. He was later taken away from the arena on a trolley.

Despite the severity of the fall, Langton was conscious and was seen moving his arms and legs before leaving the competition area.

Jesus Christ… is he okay?



English gymnast Gabriel Langton just landed full weight on his neck after missing the high bar at the Commonwealth Games.



Hoping he makes a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/0QefPDYQuQ — The Patriots Voice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@Proudofthisland) July 25, 2026

British Gymnastics issued an update confirming that Langton had undergone multiple scans and was cleared of major complications.

"Gabriel was transferred to the hospital as a precautionary measure overnight and underwent multiple scans today, with very positive results. Thankfully, he has been cleared of any serious injury complications and will be discharged to return to the team hotel this evening," the organisation said.

"He is in good spirits and hugely grateful for the many messages of support and the excellent care provided by the medical teams," it added.

Langton will continue his recovery under the supervision of the Team England medical team.

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Before the injury, Langton had delivered impressive performances in the floor and rings events, helping England remain in contention for the gold medal.

However, England eventually finished with the silver medal, while Canada secured their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men's team gymnastics event in 20 years.

Langton was unable to join his teammates on the podium due to his hospital visit but later received his medal after returning to the team hotel.

"It’s amazing to see Gabriel Langton back at the team hotel with his silver medal," Team England said in a post after his return.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)