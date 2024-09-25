CISF Recruitment 2024: 1130 Constable Positions Available; Apply Now At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

CISF Recruitment 2024 |

Applications for the 1130 positions of Constable/Fire (Male) 2024 are officially being accepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The candidates who wish to participate in the recruitment process must apply for the same.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

The application form has been made available on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 30, 2024.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Application Fee

Fee payable : Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only).

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid online through Net Banking, by using Debit or Credit cards and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Fee paid by modes other than as stated above, will not be accepted.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form.

Age

18 to 23 years old as of September 30, 2024, the deadline for receiving online applications. No candidate may have been born before January 10, 2001, or after September 30, 2006.

Important Points

- Applications will be accepted online only.

- The selection process will include Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), Written Examination (OMR/CBT), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).

- The written examination will be conducted in English and Hindi languages only.

- Eligibility criteria will be verified during document verification using original certificates/documents.

- Candidates who clear PET/PST/DV and the written exam will be shortlisted for DME, with approximately two candidates shortlisted per vacancy.

- Merit lists will be prepared state/UT-wise and category-wise based on performance in the written exam and allotted vacancies.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.