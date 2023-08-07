 CISCE Announces ISC Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 At cisce.org
HomeEducationCISCE Announces ISC Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 At cisce.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
CISCE Announces ISC Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 | Representational Picture

Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 Compartment Result 2023 has been announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE) today, August 08, 2023. Students who appeared in the compartment examination can check their results from the official website at cisce.org.

Direct Link to check CISCE ISC Class 12 Compartment Result

ISC 12th Examination 2023 results were announced on May 14, 2023, whereas the exams were conducted by the CISCE from February 13 to March 31. Those students who could not clear the examination in the first attempt or wanted to improve their grades appeared in the compartment/improvement examination. Now, the Council has declared the result for the ISC Class 12 Compartment Examination 2023.

Candidates can access their CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 by simply logging in their registration details, like 'UID' and 'Index Number' on the official portal.

Steps to check CISCE ISC 12th Compartment Result 2023:

Visit the official website at results.cisce.org

On the homepage, select 'ISC' from the courses.

Now, enter your UID and Index Number

CISCE ISC Compartment/Improvement result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

