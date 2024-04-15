CISCE 2024 Results For Classes 10 And 12 Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To View Yours

Representative Image |

The highly anticipated ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2024 will soon be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Although the outcome date has not yet been officially confirmed,.

In 2024, the ISC (Class 12) exams took place from February 12 to April 2 and the ICSE (Class 10) exams from February 21 to March 28. The Chemistry Class 12 Exams were delayed to March 21, 2024, instead of February 26, 2024. It is expected that the findings will be released soon.

Additionally, the psychology test for the CISCE Class 12 Exam 2024 was initially scheduled for March 27. One testing facility lost its package of question papers, which caused this delay. As a result, the exam was held at 2:00 PM on April 4. In addition, the board postponed the Chemistry exam for pupils in class 12 until February 26 due to "unforeseen circumstances." The chemistry exam was subsequently rescheduled for March 21, 2024.

On May 14, 2023, the ICSE 10 and ISC 12 results from the previous year were made public.

When the results are made public, the candidates who took the exam will be able to view them on the board's official website.

How do I check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Open the Results section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials.

Step 5: The results will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Furthermore, the name, date of birth, and unique candidate identification number will be the only information on this scorecard for the student. The exam results will, most importantly, indicate whether the student passed or failed. There will also be the student's school name shown. A summary of the grades received in both theory and practical subjects will be included in the findings at the end.