CISCE National Karate Tournament: Young Talent Excels For Maharashtra

Vyom Saraf with coach and team managers Keuree Ganatra and Behram Kapadia |

A team comprising students from various schools in Maharashtra participated in the CISCE National Karate tournament held from November 3-5 in Domjur, West Bengal.

They put up a creditable performance in the event with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Yashraj Pandey claimed the gold in the under-19 category while Anup Nikam and Pramit Prabhu took a silver each in the U-19 and U-17 categories respectively.

The bronze medals came through Yuvraj Tyagi (U-17), Naga Nidhish (U-19), Aditya Shinde (U-19) and the youngest medal winner Vyom Saraf (U-14).

YOUNG TALENT

The 12-year-old Vyom had his initiation into karate at the age of five and has never looked back since then.

He got the opportunity to participate in the CISCE Zonal and Regional round where he had clinched the gold and thereby ensuring qualification for the Nationals.

Vyom also bagged a silver medal in the CISCE National-level Karate Tournament in 2022 held in Bangalore.

The Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East student won the Zonal and regional round in DSO and went for State competition to Baramati.

After his gold-winning effort this year at the Zonal and Regional Rounds of CISCE he qualified for the National-level karate tournament in Divine Mercy School, Domjur.

Despite putting up a gallant effort, Vyom had to settle for a bronze medal.

The talented lad also excels in studies and has created a booksharing app on Google Playstore by the name of Bibliofilo.