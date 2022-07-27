e-Paper Get App

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce results today; Know more here

CHSE Odisha will release the Class 12 Science and Commerce 2022 today, July 27, at 4 PM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce results today; Know more here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release the Class 12 Science and Commerce 2022 today, July 27, at 4 PM. Candidates can download their result on the official websites-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, "The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar." More than 3.2 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board examination this year, which commenced from April 28.

In order to get a pass in their Class 12 boar examination, the candidates must secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject. Candidates who get an E grade will have to appear for the Odisha 12th supplementary exams. Students who score below this will be termed as failed.

