CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result Soon; Here's how to check

By July 30, CHSE Odisha Class 12 results are anticipated to be released. Candidates can access the results on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in, and download them. Two or three days before the result declaration day, the confirmed Odisha Class 12 result date will be made public. To view the Odisha HS result 2022, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 test saw more than three lakh applicants. The test was given between April 28 and May 31, 2022. Candidates must receive a minimum of 30% in each topic and a combined score of 33% in order to pass the exam.

Because Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams the previous year, the results were created using an internal assessment policy for which an expert committee was formed. 3.5 lakh students registered for the exam last year, and the overall pass rate was 98.58%.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 results; Here's how you can check

Go to orissaresults.nic.in to see the official website.

Click the link for the Class 12 results on the site.

Enter the registration number and roll number on the resulting screen.

On the screen, the outcome will be seen.

Check the results, download them, and make copies for further use.