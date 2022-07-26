e-Paper Get App

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result Soon; Here's how to check

Two or three days before the result declaration day, the confirmed Odisha Class 12 result date will be made public. To view the Odisha HS result 2022, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

By July 30, CHSE Odisha Class 12 results are anticipated to be released. Candidates can access the results on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in, and download them. Two or three days before the result declaration day, the confirmed Odisha Class 12 result date will be made public. To view the Odisha HS result 2022, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 test saw more than three lakh applicants. The test was given between April 28 and May 31, 2022. Candidates must receive a minimum of 30% in each topic and a combined score of 33% in order to pass the exam.

Because Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams the previous year, the results were created using an internal assessment policy for which an expert committee was formed. 3.5 lakh students registered for the exam last year, and the overall pass rate was 98.58%.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 results; Here's how you can check

Go to orissaresults.nic.in to see the official website.

Click the link for the Class 12 results on the site.

Enter the registration number and roll number on the resulting screen.

On the screen, the outcome will be seen.

Check the results, download them, and make copies for further use.

Read Also
KCET result 2022 to be out on this date says Karnataka education minister
article-image
HomeEducationCHSE Odisha Class 12 Result Soon; Here's how to check

RECENT STORIES

Man involved in 2016 Nanded murder case held by ATS from Punjab jail

Man involved in 2016 Nanded murder case held by ATS from Punjab jail

Uddhav Thackeray's interview evokes sharp reactions; Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis respond

Uddhav Thackeray's interview evokes sharp reactions; Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis respond

Chattisgarh: Irregularities in DMF echoes in house, CM Baghel promises of stern action against...

Chattisgarh: Irregularities in DMF echoes in house, CM Baghel promises of stern action against...

5G spectrum auction: Rs 1.45 lakh cr bids by Jio, Airtel, others on Day 1

5G spectrum auction: Rs 1.45 lakh cr bids by Jio, Airtel, others on Day 1

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'