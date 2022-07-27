CHSE declares Odisha 12th Results 2022; here's how to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha Class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream has been announced today, July 27.

Students can check the results on the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

chse.nic.in

Here's how to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 result:

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, which is the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link labelled "CHSE Odisha class 12 result 2022."

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, including the registration number, roll number, and picture text (captcha)

Step 4: Press "submit," and the outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the page for future use.

As many as 76,604 students took the board exam in Odisha, and 72,106 of them cleared the exam for the Science stream. This year, the passing rate reached 94.12%. A total of 23,726 students took the yearly board exams for the CHSE 12th Commerce stream; 21,165 of them passed, giving a pass percentage of 89.20 percent.

About 3.22 lakh students appeared CHSE Odisha 12th exam this year. The board will announce the CHSE 12th Arts result from 2022 by next week. Students will be required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate to qualify for the plus two board exams.