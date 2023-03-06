"Children in womb can learn up to 500 words": RSS affiliate holds 'Garbh Sanskar' workshop at JNU

Mumbai: Samvardhinee Nyas, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has started a campaign titled 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to teach babies culture and values in the womb, its national organising secretary Madhuri Marathe said on Monday at a workshop held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), according to media reports.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Nyas is planning a programme which will comprise chanting of the Bhagvad Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb."

This programme will start from pregnancy to babies two years of age, will emphasise on chanting of Gita shlokas, chaupais of Ramayana, said Marathe, adding, "A baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words."

"The aim and objective of this campaign is to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old," Marathe said.

According to Indian Express, the workshop was attended by doctors and ayurveda practitioners from across the country, including AIIMS Delhi.

“By practising garbh sanskar for 1,000 days, or nine months of pregnancy and two years after childbirth, we can improve the coming generations who will be patriotic and respect women. This was inspired by Jija Mata (the mother of Maratha ruler Shivaji) who practised garbh sanskar, and the result was visible in the form of Veer Shivaji,” Marathe is quoted to have said by The Indian Express.

According to the Indian Express, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who was listed as the chief guest, did not attend the event due to ill health. Towards the end of the workshop, the participants also took a pledge to promote garbh sanskar in at least 1,000 pregnant mothers every year, The Indian Express reported.