Chief warden misbehaves with female staff at Uttaranchal University; Students protest, vandalize campus

Chief proctor has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been set. | Picture for representation

Dehradun: A recent incident of misbehaving with a female staff at the Uttaranchal University has come to light. Various Media reports alleges that the culprit here is the chief proctor of the Uttaranchal University's Hostel.

The news reported by Hindustan says that the incident is of March 12, when the chief Proctor of the Hostel entered into the room of the female staff at night. It is alleged that Chief proctor's wrongdoings with the female proctor leads her to shout, after which the girl students came out of their rooms. Meanwhile the perpetrator fled from the scene. The name of the chief proctor is said to be JS Katoch.

The Students complaint this incident to the administrative staff of the University but due to no timely actions, the students started protesting against the administration. It is alleged that the admin did not take any actions against the chief proctor after the victim reported them of the misconduct.

There are videos of the violent protest inside the campus by students, who are angry over the harassment by the proctor and has also blocked a National highway adjacent to the campus.

After violent protests erupted inside the campus, the admin wing of the university registered a case against the culprit in the Prem Nagar Police station.

The dean of the Law college, Uttaranchal University, Dr. Rajesh Bahuguna informed media that the Chief proctor has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been set up after the incident.

A tweet by @AjitSinghRathi says, "In Dehradun's Uttaranchal University, the management remained silent on the complaint of chief warden molesting a female warden. Students became furious due to this incident. Late in the evening, a case was registered on the complaint of the victim."

In the video that shared by him, it can be seen that the students have gathered in huge number and are protesting inside the campus.

यह अलग तरह का मामला था जब छात्र मुंसिफ़ बन गये।

देहरादून की उत्तरांचल यूनिवर्सिटी में चीफ वार्डन द्वारा महिला वार्डन से छेड़खानी की शिकायत पर प्रबंधन तो चुप्पी साधे रहा लेकिन छात्र उग्र हो गए। देर शाम पीड़िता की तहरीर पर मुक़दमा दर्ज हुआ।#uttaranchaluniversity pic.twitter.com/F4yyL7SFkC — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) March 20, 2023

In another video shared by @UttarakhandTak, The protest took a violent turn as students can be seen vandalizing and creating ruckus at the University.