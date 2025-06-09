 Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Forum Demands Cancellation Of School Rationalisation Process Initiated By State Govt
PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Forum Demands Cancellation Of School Rationalisation Process Initiated By State Govt | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Raipur: A teachers' forum on Sunday demanded cancellation of the school rationalisation process set in motion by the Chhattisgarh government last month and said it would hold protests from June 10.

In order to ensure effective and balanced utilisation of teaching resources, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government had issued orders for the rationalisation of 10,463 schools.

It decided to reorganise or merge 10,297 schools operating from the same campus, apart from 133 schools in rural areas within a 1-kilometre radius and 33 schools in a 500-metre radius in urban centres.

Defending the move, CM Sai on May 27 said there are schools with no teachers and some with more teachers than what the students' strength warrants.

"We are taking this step to remove the imbalance. Rationalisation of schools will not affect teacher recruitment. It is also in the best interest of students," Sai had said.

"The rationalisation process is inconsistent and detrimental as it promotes privatisation. We will hold rallies from June 10 to 13. We will also boycott the state government's 'shala praveshotsav' (school admission festival) programme on June 16," said Chhattisgarh Sarva Shiksha Sajha Manch representative Virendra Dubey on Sunday.

Dubey also said the teachers' forum will explore legal options against rationalisation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

