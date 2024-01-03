Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 5,967 Vacancies Open For Applicants

Representational pic

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh Police Department has announced the commencement of the application process for the recruitment of candidates to fill 5,967 vacancies for various Police Constable posts. This initiative offers a remarkable opportunity for individuals aspiring to build a career in law enforcement. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, cgpolice.gov.in, with the deadline set for February 15, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

General: 2,291 posts

OBC: 765 posts

SC: 562 posts

ST: 2,349 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the CG Police Constable Recruitment 2024, candidates must:

Have completed Class 10 from a recognized board (8th Pass for ST and 5th Pass for Naxalite Areas).

Be at least 18 years old.

Not exceed the maximum age limit of 28 years as of January 1, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.

How to Apply:

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit cgpolice.gov.in.

Click on the "CG Police Constable Application Form" link.

Fill in the form with accurate details.

Upload required documents, including photographs and signatures.

Click submit.

Download and retain a printout of the application for future reference.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process, including:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST)

Written Examination

Document Verification, Trade Test (for specific posts), and Medical Examination

Physical Standards Test Requirements:

General, SC, and OBC Male: Height - 168 cm; Chest - 81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded).

ST Male: Height - 158 cm; Chest - 76 cm (unexpanded), 81 cm (expanded).

Female: Height - 158 cm.

ST category in Bastar Sarguja Sambhaag: Height (Males) - 153 cm; Chest - 76 cm (unexpanded), 81 cm (expanded). Height (Females) - 153 cm.

Application Fee:

General/OBC category: Rs 200/-

SC/ST categories: Rs 125/-

Aspiring candidates are urged to meticulously adhere to these requirements and guidelines to ensure their eligibility for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024.