Chhattisgarh: Only Rice And Turmeric Makes This School's Mid-day Meal!

In a shocking incident, students at a Chhattisgarh school have been receiving plain rice with just a small amount of turmeric added. There are no pulses or any other item of nutrition for the young kids as prescribed by the government.

The incident has come to light from Bijakura Primary School in Bijakura village, Patel Para, Balrampur. As reported by NDTV, forty four midday meal takers are deprived from being served a standard food and according to the school administrators the students have not been served a single vegetable in almost a week.

The students have been served dal at best along with rice.

Blame-game continues

The head teacher in charge of the school blamed the absence of vegetables on the midday meal providers' failure to deliver them.

While, on the other hand, the providers contend that the lack of supplies is the result of unpaid invoices. Amid the finger-pointing, the kids are losing out on the government-mandated balanced diet. Both local government representatives and school employees blamed the shortage of supplies.

NDTV talked to the cook Sukhiya Devi who added that they have not served vegetable to the students because they not received any. "Sometimes we have dal rice, sometimes only rice. When we ask for vegetables, the suppliers say they aren't available," she told NDTV.

Devendra Nath Mishra, the district education officer, promised a prompt investigation and response. "I am aware of this issue because of you. I'll look into it today, and I'll follow the rules in taking action," Mr. Mishra told NDTV.