Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Today; Check Seat Matrix Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Today | Canva

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration process today, August 9, 2026. The counselling process will be conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered by participating medical and dental colleges in the state.

As per the Round 1 seat matrix, a total of 3,575 seats are available through Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2026. This includes 2,875 MBBS seats and 700 BDS seats.

Direct Link To Check Seat Matrix

Direct Link To Check Schedule

Direct Link To Register

Candidates will be able to complete registration and fee payment until August 16. The choice-filling process will also begin today and remain open until August 17, 2026. Candidates must ensure that their choices are locked within the prescribed deadline.

Eligible candidates can register online, pay the counselling fee and fill in their preferred choices through the official Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling portal.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Online Registration & Fee Payment: August 9 to August 16, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking: August 9 to August 17, 2026

Merit List & NRI Eligible List: August 18, 2026

Seat Allotment Process: August 19, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 20, 2026

Scrutiny at Institute: August 21 to August 27, 2026, till 3 PM

Admission at Institute: August 21 to August 27, 2026, till 5 PM

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

According to the Round 1 seat matrix released by DME Chhattisgarh, there are 2,875 MBBS seats and 700 BDS seats, taking the total number of seats available through the counselling process to 3,575.

The MBBS seats are distributed across government and other participating medical colleges under the applicable state, management and NRI quotas.

Some of the participating medical colleges include:

Pt. JNM Medical College, Raipur

Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIIMS), Bilaspur

Bharatratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon

Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur

Rajmata Smt. Devendra Kumari Singhdeo Government Medical College, Ambikapur

Late Shri Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh

Government Medical College, Uttar Bastar, Kanker

Late Bisahu Das Mahant Memorial Government Medical College, Korba

Government Medical College, Mahasamund

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg

Government Medical College, Manendragarh

Government Medical College, Jashpur-Kunkuri

Government Medical College, Kabirdham

Government Medical College, Janjgir-Champa

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Candidates Need To Do

Candidates seeking admission through Round 1 must first complete the online registration and fee payment process. They must then fill in their preferred colleges and courses and lock their choices before the deadline.

The counselling process will include registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, merit list publication, seat allotment, allotment result declaration, institute-level scrutiny and admission.

Candidates are advised to check the Round 1 seat matrix carefully before filling their choices, as it provides details of the seats available across participating colleges and categories. They should also ensure that all information entered during registration is correct and that the required documents are available for the subsequent admission and scrutiny process.

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 merit list and NRI eligible list will be released on August 18. The seat allotment process will be conducted on August 19, followed by the Round 1 seat allotment result on August 20.

Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutes for scrutiny and admission between August 21 and August 27. Scrutiny will be conducted until 3 PM, while admission formalities will continue until 5 PM on the final day.