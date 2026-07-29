NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Introduces Major Reforms; No Physical Reporting For Upgradation, Online Seat Resignation Facility Added

representative pic/ Pixabay

NEET UG 2026 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced several key reforms in the online counselling process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical admissions from the 2026-27 academic session. The new measures are aimed at making the counselling process more transparent, student-friendly and efficient by reducing physical paperwork and streamlining admissions.

The changes were communicated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to all States and union territories ahead of the counselling process. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) also informed candidates that MCC counselling is expected to commence shortly and highlighted the major changes introduced in the system.

#UGNEET-26: #MCC will

commence counselling shortly.



ln this context, important systemic improvements have been undertaken by the Medical counselling committee in the online counselling software and counselling process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Admissions from… pic.twitter.com/2gB5m530be — ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 28, 2026

No physical reporting required for candidates opting for upgradation

One of the biggest changes is the removal of mandatory physical reporting for candidates who wish to upgrade their allotted seats.

Under the revised process, candidates who have been allotted a seat and exercise the "Willingness Upgradation" option in subsequent rounds will no longer be required to physically report to the allotted medical college merely to complete admission formalities. Instead, their admission will remain retained in the counselling system while they participate in further rounds, subject to the applicable MCC counselling rules.

The move is expected to reduce unnecessary travel, paperwork and logistical challenges for candidates seeking better seat options.

Online seat resignation facility introduced

MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility for candidates who wish to surrender their allotted seats, wherever resignation is permitted under the counselling guidelines.

Eligible candidates can now submit resignation requests directly through the MCC counselling portal within the prescribed timelines. They will no longer be required to physically visit the allotted institution to complete the resignation process.

The facility will be available only in accordance with the applicable counselling rules and timelines for each round.

NRI quota applicants can upload documents online

Candidates applying under the NRI quota in deemed universities will now be able to upload all required supporting documents directly through the MCC counselling portal.

The ministry said this online document submission system has been introduced to simplify the verification process and reduce the need for offline submissions.

MCC conducts orientation and training programmes

To facilitate smooth implementation of the revised counselling system, MCC has been conducting orientation and capacity-building programmes for stakeholders involved in medical admissions.

Training sessions for State Directorates of Medical Education (DMEs) were organised during May and June 2026, while a dedicated training programme for medical institutions was conducted on July 27, 2026. Additional training sessions for government and private medical colleges are also being planned.

The ministry has requested active participation from State Counselling Authorities, Directors of medical education, concerned officials and nodal officers of medical institutions to ensure effective implementation of the new system.

Read Also Supreme Court Orders Completion of NEET SS 2025 Counselling Within Two Weeks After Nearly Five...

States asked to publish seat and fee details

The ministry has also urged States and Union Territories to make information on available seats, institutional fee structures and other admission-related details easily accessible to candidates.

While MCC conducts counselling for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% of seats in deemed and central universities, the majority of NEET UG seats are filled through state counselling authorities. States have therefore been advised to widely disseminate the seat matrix, fee details and admission-related information to help candidates make informed choices during counselling.