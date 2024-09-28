Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the NEET UG Round 2 seat allocation have been made public by the Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh (CGDME). To view the Round 2 seat allotment results, candidates who have enrolled for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 can go to the official website, cgdme.in.

How to check?

-Go to cgdme.in, the official website. Select the link labelled "CG State NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) 2024 Round 2 allotment notice and list" from the homepage.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Select the PDF attachment.

-The screen will display the Round 2 seat allocation result.

-Review and download the seat allocation result for the CG NEET UG Counselling Round 2 for your records.

What's next?

To complete the admissions process, candidates must report to the designated college between September 28 and October 3. The choice-filling period for the mop-up round will start on October 9 and the preference submission deadline is October 14. October 15–16 is when the seat allocation process is set to take place, and October 17 is when the results will be made public. To complete the admissions process, candidates must report to the designated college between October 18 and 22.

There will be four rounds in the Chhattisgarh NEET 2024 counselling schedule: rounds 1, 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

Required documents:

-NEET UG 2024 admit card

-NEET UG 2024 scorecard

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

-Class 10 and 12 pass certificates

-NEET UG 2024 rank card

-Domicile certificate (if applicable)

-Category certificate (if applicable)

-Identity Proof (Aadhaar card, Passport, etc)

-Passport-sized photographs

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Medical certificate (if required by the institute)

-Bank account details and fee payment receipt