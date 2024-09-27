MP NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Announced

MP NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2024 | IANS

The MP AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 merit list has been released by the Directorate of AYUSH, Madhya Pradesh. Through the link on the official website, candidates who have registered for the MP AYUSH counselling can view the PDF of the merit list.

The first round's seat distribution is determined by the students' category, marks received, and seat availability.

From now until September 30, 2024, students who have been placed on the merit list can submit their choices for the MP AYUSH round 1 seat allotment. On October 4, 2024, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made public based on the selections made. Students who have been assigned seats have until October 5–8, 2024, to confirm their enrolment.

How to check?



-The MP AYUSH NEET UG round 1 counselling merit list pdf will be found at ayush.mponline.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the link for the round 1 merit list.

-A PDF of the merit list will appear.

-Get the PDF for additional reference.

What's next?



Students need to be aware that the choices they made during the seat allocation round will determine the seat allocation result for round 1. It is imperative for candidates to ensure that their course and college choices are entered in the order of preference for allocation. Applicants who are given places must appear at the colleges in person for admission, bringing photocopies of all required paperwork. Following the submission of the fee, the final admissions will be verified.