Chhattisgarh CGPSC Transport Sub Inspector Recruitment Results To Be Out Soon!

Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 |

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) conducted its recruitment exam on Sunday, September 1, 2024, in Raipur district, from 10 am to 1 pm for about 15 vacancies.

The recruitment campaign aims to fill up these vacancies of Transport Sub Inspector (Technical) (Transport Department). The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the results. The results are expected to be released soon by the commission.

How To Check Results?

Once released, students will need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

The commission had released the provisional answer key shortly after the examination was conducted. The candidates can access the provisional solution key on the CGPSC's official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the candidates were given until September 13, 2024, to voice any objections regarding the key. Following a panel of experts' review of any challenges (if any) submitted by the candidates, the final answer key will be made available. Soon after, the results will be made public.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

In addition, it is advised that candidates immediately contact the appropriate officials with any questions they may have or if they see any inconsistencies in their results.