Chhattisgarh B.Sc Nursing Exam 2024 On July 14; Admit Cards Released! | Representative Image

The entrance exam for B.Sc. Nursing is set to take place on Sunday, July 14, 2024. The admit cards for the same have been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam, can download their respective admit cards from the official websites. The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Official Websites

vyapam.cgstate.gov.in vyapamaar.cgstate.gov.in

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online. The exam is scheduled to be held in 32 different districts across Chhattisgarh.