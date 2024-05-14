 Chess And Table Tennis Helped 99.6% Scorer Relieve Stress
With a perfect score in Social Science, Sanskrit and Maths, Agastya Ramani shared that he made his own notes. He plans on pursuing engineering and is preparing for the JEE entrance exam.

Chaitali DharamshiUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Agastya Ramani from Narayana E-Techno School, who scored 99.6% in Central Board of Secondary Education's Class 10th board exams, is a FIDE-rated chess player, who credited chess and table tennis as his stress-busters.

"I played chess and table tennis for some time as it helped me relieve myself of the stress due to boards," Ramani told the Free Press Journal. Ramani credited his teachers and his parents for his success, saying, "I feel elated and wish to thank my parents and teachers who supported me throughout the year. I plan on pursuing engineering and I'm preparing for the JEE entrance exam".

With a perfect score in Social Science, Sanskrit and Maths, Ramani shared that he made his own notes. "I was regular in my efforts throughout the year and studied NCERT thoroughly, and for Sanskrit, my mother coached me, and through regular exams conducted by the school, I obtained a perfect score," he added.

