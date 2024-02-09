Chennai Traffic Police Launches 'School Traffic Volunteers' For Student Safety

Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has devised a fresh plan known as ‘School Traffic Volunteers’ (STV) within school premises to ensure the safety of students during their commute.

This innovative approach aims to assemble a team of traffic volunteers within each school, involving both parents and teachers in overseeing traffic flow around the school vicinity. In addition to adhering to the guidelines of the National Road Safety Policy, this initiative emphasizes educating and training school children, while actively engaging parents and teachers in promoting road safety within school zones.

The police, in a statement released on Friday, highlighted the significance of educating children, parents, and teachers on road safety measures. They emphasized that such education not only shields them from potential dangers but also cultivates a responsible attitude and a positive outlook towards traffic regulations, as reported by The Indian Express.

Commissioner of Police, GCP, Sandeep Rai Rathore, inaugurated the scheme at Vidyodaya Matriculation School in T Nagar on Friday.

The initiative is initially being introduced as a pilot project in collaboration with St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Parrys, Kendriya Vidhyalaya at IIT Campus in Guindy, SBOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Anna Nagar, and Vidhyodaya School.

The police department's master trainers will provide practical training on various aspects including traffic rules, pedestrian safety, safe road crossing, bicycle safety, understanding traffic signs and signals, and promoting safe driving practices among students, teachers, and parents.

Volunteers will receive support from Road Safety Patrol (RSP) cadets to ensure the safety of students during school hours.

STV volunteers will serve as a link between law enforcement authorities and students, fostering a culture of road safety among peers and fellow students, as reported by The Indian Express.

Upon successful implementation in these initial four schools, the GCTP plans to expand this initiative to all schools in Chennai, with the goal of establishing a comprehensive school safety zone to significantly enhance road safety awareness.