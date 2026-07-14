Chembur Tree Collapse Probe Clears BMC Officials, Fines Contractors ₹5 Lakh And ₹2 Lakh | Vijay Gohil & File PIc

Mumbai: In its investigation report of the Chembur tree collapse incident, which killed 11-year old Vihan Shrivastav, the commitee has acquitted garden department official and road engineers, finding that there is no evidence of any fault on the part of the garden department and roads department in the mishap. The probe commitee concluded that the contractors appointed for tree safety and road maintenance/supervision failed to take sufficient precautions and should be fined Rs 5 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

The two member committee, consisting of deputy municipal commissioners Purshottam Malwade and Shahank Bhore, formed in the aftermath of the tree collapse mishap, also stated 25 measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in future and three recommendations.

It was on June 30, that a 60-year old roadside Peepal tree uprooted and crashed on a bus of Universal High School on Road number 11, Chembur East, carrying 13 children. One student lost his life in the mishap, while four others sustained injuries.

Following the uproar after the unfortunate incident, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide suspended M-West ward (Chembur) assistant superintendent of gardens Jagdish Bhoir, sub-engineer of roads Arun Munde and assistant engineer of roads Yogesh Parte, for prima facie negligence. The investigation committee formed in the aftermath was directed to submit its report within eight days, which ended last Wednesday.

Findings of the inquiry committee:

BMC and Garden department not at fault

BMC's garden Department has inspected the relevant area from time to time and pre-monsoon trees were pruned as required. Also, the work of the storm water drain (SWD) near the relevant tree at Chembur was underway between January 2025 and March 2025 and the gardens Department had informed the Roads Department about these works from time to time. Therefore, the committee has stated in the report that there is no evidence of any fault on the part of the gardens Department in the accident.

It further states that while working on the SWD next to the tree, it was found that the tree was in the SWD, which was being obstructed. Alternatively, the possibility of water stagnation could not be ruled out there. Therefore, in order to maintain the continuity of the SWD for proper drainage of rainwater and to save the tree, the Roads Department constructed the SWD keeping a safe distance from the tree. Thus, it is observed that the Roads Department has taken proper care in the said case. Therefore, the Roads Department also does not have any fault in the accident that occurred in the present case, the inquiry committee report has said.

Contractors at fault

The report states that gardens Department had informed the Roads Department regarding the safety of the trees on 9th April 2025 and 27th January 2026.

The Roads Department had sent a letter to Gawar Construction Limited stating that care should be taken while excavating near the tree and that the contractor would be fully responsible and liable for all consequences if any incident or damage occurs during the said work. Accordingly, the concerned contractor was required to take proper precautions. Accordingly, it is found on record that the contractor has not taken sufficient precautions as per the information given by the Roads Department to the concerned contractor M/s. Gawar Construction Limited on 9th March 2026.

The Botany/Horticulture Expert, Horticulture and Landscape Consultant in its report regarding the fall of total 1,158 tree across Mumbai from 28 June to 5 July, including the concerned tree, has detailed various possible reasons for tree collapses. Among the reasons, one of the reasons could be the contractor not taking sufficient precautions. Therefore, the committee has proposed in its report to impose a fine of Rs. 5 lakh on the contractor M/s. Gawar Construction Limited.

The report adds that M/s Mahimtura Consultant has been appointed for the complete supervision and monitoring of the said work as well as for technical supervision. As per the scope of his work, this consultant was also required to maintain the stability of the trees by giving appropriate instructions to the contractor from time to time. However, as mentioned in the experts report, among the various possible reasons for the fall of the tree, one of the reasons could be the consultant not taking sufficient precautions. Thus M/s Mahimtura Consultant should have taken precautions to keep adequate supervision over the said work of the contractor and point out the shortcomings in it. Therefore, the committee has proposed to impose a fine of Rs. 2 lakh on M/s Mahimtura Consultant as well.

The report does not state the various possible reasons for tree collapses detailed by the Botany/Horticulture Expert, Horticulture and Landscape Consultant.

Some of the measures states in the report to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future:

1. Tree Risk Assessment should be conducted periodically by a multidisciplinary panel of qualified experts before and after each monsoon season.

2. A GIS-based inventory of all roadside trees should be prepared and kept up to date, including tree species, age, size, health status, maintenance history and inspection records

3. During excavation and infrastructure projects, tree roots should be protected scientifically under the supervision of experts. Where it is impossible to avoid extensive damage to roots, transplantation of affected trees in suitable open spaces should be considered. In future, while planting trees along roadsides, preference should be given to native tree species of suitable size and low height, considering the available space.

4. For the health of tree roots, minimize excess concreting around the base of trees by maintaining sufficient permeable soil in the 'critical root zone' (main root area) for easy air movement (aeration) and water infiltration into the soil.

5. Scientific pruning of trees should be done by trained and certified personnel only. To improve the protective balance of the tree, reduce wind resistance and reduce additional load on the tree, periodic crown reduction should be carried out wherever necessary; this should be done especially for trees adjacent to recently constructed concrete roads.

6. During road construction and infrastructure projects, a coordination mechanism should be established between the Engineering, Roads, SWD, Garden and Utility departments to ensure coordination. A dedicated nodal officer should be appointed to ensure proper protection of existing trees throughout the project implementation.

7. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) should be developed and implemented for the inspection, maintenance, pruning and half-yearly safety audits of urban trees. The inspection reports should be reviewed and validated by the concerned department heads together with an independent tree expert.

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8. A Registered Empanelled Tree Expert should be appointed by the gardens Department for ease of business on the ground of other departments like Chief Engineer (Development Planning).

Recommendations made by the inquiry committee

1. Tree experts should be appointed while tree pruning work is in progress. This tree expert will coordinate with the horticulture department and ensure that no scientific harm is caused to the trees in the project concerned. His responsibility will be with the department implementing the project.

2. Protection of trees is an integral part of the project and such a condition should be included in the tenders. While concreting the roads, a 3m x 3m area near the base of the trees should be kept in the asphalt surface so that the air and water required for the growth of the trees can reach the roots of the trees.

3. The garden Department should prepare a policy-based Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the departments implementing the project with the help of a tree consultant regarding the safety of the affected trees in the project and distribute it after getting the approval of the competent authorities. The committee has also recommended that expert advice should be taken as required.

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