Check the complete analysis of CUET UG 2022 August 5 exam

On Thursday, August 4, Phase 2 of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) got underway. However, because of technical difficulties and postponed exams, the majority of students had to return from several centres. Day 5's pattern continued on Day 6, and numerous students had to turn from numerous centres as a result of the same technical problem.

To the students' relief, the paper today followed the expected format, and the domain subjects were simple to moderate.

Section 1: English

English language paper in Section 1 had a focus on vocabulary and grammar. With 15 questions based on reading comprehension, the focus was to test one’s grammar fundamentals and vocabulary.

Questions were based on synonyms, antonyms, fill in the blanks, one-word substitution, spelling errors, figures of speech, para. Overall, the paper was easy, and students could comfortably complete the same in the given time. Some students even reported completing the section well before the allotted time of 45 min.

Section 2: Domain Subjects

Mixed reactions were received from students today, with some rating the papers in domain subjects to be of moderate level, unlike the earlier ones where most students had reported the papers to be easy.

Students found the Legal Studies paper to be easy with 4-5 questions based on the constitution, 3-4 each from International Laws, Arbitration & Legal Services.

History had mixed reactions. Some students found the section to be lengthy. But most of the questions were direct lines from NCERT.

Questions in political science were on the NTA Mock pattern. Chapters/topics that were given high importance were regional aspirations and democratic upsurge, and coalition politics. Around 60-70% of the questions were from the second political science book. Match the following based questions dominated with 8-10 of them based on the rise of new social movements and Globalization and its critics.

Section 3: General Test

The general awareness section had fewer questions about current affairs and static general knowledge with questions asked on Awards, Books & Authors, and Personalities. The numeral ability had basic questions; if one had practised well, they would have found the questions easy to solve. 4-5 questions were based on percentage, ratios, number system, time distance & Speed each. And an easy to moderate passage was there on set theory. And a couple of questions were also asked from geometry as well and were easy to solve. Reasoning-based questions in the section were easy to moderate. 3-4 questions were from Series, Coding, Direction sense & Blood relations each. And single questions were from dice & mirror images.

The CUET UG August 5 exam analysis has been conducted by Amitendra Kumar, Product Head – CUET & Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher

