Chandigarh University video leak row: Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh, fourth arrest so far

Protests over Chandigarh University video leak row |

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday stated that it has arrested an Army man in connection with the Chandigarh University case, in which it was alleged that a girl student had recorded several objectionable videos of girl students in the hostel's common washroom.



Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Sanjeev Singh, a member of the Indian Army, was nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh. He will be produced before a Mohali court.



"Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said the DGP in a tweet.

Read Also Big twist in Chandigarh University MMS scandal, Army man named as accused

He was suspected of blackmailing the accused woman student, said the DGP.



Yadav said that based on forensic and digital evidence, a Mohali police team was sent to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.



Police also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Bomdila. "The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail," said the DGP.



Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student, and two men, from Himachal Pradesh.



Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali last week over allegations by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom.



Some students even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".