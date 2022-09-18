Chandigarh University MMS scandal: Varsity releases full statement

e-Paper Get App
The university's reply comes despite numerous reports suggesting that the girl's phone included 60 offensive MMS from other pupils.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
Protests by Chandigarh University students in Mohali, police investigate the matter | sourced

Mohali: The Chandigarh University has stated that no "objectionable video was made of any students except a personal video recorded by a female, which she shared with her boyfriend," despite the intense controversy over allegedly leaked videos of dormitory girls. The young lady was detained.

"All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless," RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said in an official statement.

Official statement from the Chandigarh University

According to the university, the police have received all the cell phones and other materials for further investigation.

Students from Chandigarh University protested the claimed recordings on Saturday night in Mohali.

Several social media posts that claimed that several girls attempted suicide as a result of the incident have been debunked by the university administration.

A high-level investigation into the situation has been ordered by the Punjabi government.

