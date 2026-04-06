Chandigarh Schools On High Alert As Bomb Threat Emails Hit Institutions; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Chandigarh: A few schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out a thorough check.

Policemen reached the school premises and were conducting a search inside the educational institutions, officials said.

"After we received the information, we reached the school premises. A thorough check is underway, but so far nothing suspicious has been found. We have urged the parents that there is no need to panic," said a police official who was present at one of the schools where the check was underway.

The fresh incident comes close on the heels of similar incidents in the past few weeks at multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, where some schools and the High Court received threats that later turned out to be a hoax.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)