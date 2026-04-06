Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 Out At student.maharashtra.gov.in; 1.14 Lakh Seats For Admission, Check Merit List Online

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026: The Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has been made available by the Maharashtra Government's School Education and Sports Department. The Maharashtra RTE Merit List 2026 is now available online for candidates who registered for the 25% reserved quota seats.

The official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in, offers the results in PDF format. For thousands of children hoping to get into private schools throughout the state for the 2026–2027 academic year, this is a significant step.

The goal of the RTE Admission 2026 procedure is to fill 1,14,826 seats in 8,701 Maharashtra schools. The RTE Act's 25% reservation quota applies to these seats, guaranteeing qualified students free and compulsory education.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the result

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit student.maharashtra.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2. Select "RTE 25% Admission Process" from the "Latest Announcement" section of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the "Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026" or "RTE Merit List 2026" link.

Step 4: Select your school name, block, or district name from the drop-down option.

Step 5: To proceed with processing your request, click the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will display the merit list. Look for your child's name, download the PDF, and print it off for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the result

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026: What's next?

Bring the necessary paperwork (birth certificate, income certificate, proof of residency, etc.) to the designated school.

Before the deadline, finish the admissions procedures.

The assigned seat will be forfeited if you fail to report.

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026: Lottery process

The RTE Maharashtra admission follows a lottery-based selection process

Results are released in four phases (main list + waiting lists)

Selection is done through a random and transparent system for 25% reserved seats

Students whose names appear in the main merit list can take admission immediately

Students not selected in the first round are placed in the waiting list

Vacant seats are filled in subsequent rounds from the waiting list

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates.