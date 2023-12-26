CGPSC SSE 2023 Application Deadline Nears: Opportunity For 242 Posts

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conclude the online application process for the State Service Examination (SSE) 2023 on December 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill 242 posts within the organization, offering a significant opportunity for aspirants. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. Moreover, applicants will have the opportunity to edit their application forms from December 31, 2023, to January 3, 2024.

The CGPSC State Service Examination consists of three stages: preliminary exams, main exams, and interview rounds. To qualify for the CGPSC 2023 mains exams, candidates from the general category must score at least 33%, while reserved category candidates must achieve a minimum score of 23% in the preliminary exam.

According to the official notice, the CGPSC preliminary 2023 exam is scheduled for two shifts on February 11, 2024. The first shift will occur from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Additionally, the CGPSC Mains 2023 exam is slated to be conducted between June 13 and 16 next year.

CGPSC SSE 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from other states is Rs 400, while Chhattisgarh applicants are exempt from application fees. Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. It's crucial to note that the correction fee is Rs 500, and candidates making changes to their application form between January 1 and January 3 must pay this fee.

Applicants are advised to fill out their forms accurately to avoid the correction fee. Interested candidates can review the detailed notification to determine age restrictions and educational requirements for this significant opportunity.

Steps to Apply for CGPSC SSE 2023

1. Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the CGPSC SSE online application link.

3. Complete the application form and pay the mandatory fee.

4. Upload all required documents and click on submit to complete the process.