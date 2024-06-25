CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 Re-evaluation Results OUT, Check Now | File

On June 24, 2024, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the results of the revaluation and re-totaling for the Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam. Candidates who requested a recheck or revaluation of their response sheets can now obtain their scores by going to cgbse.nic.in, the official website of the CGBSE.



Important Dates

Those who wish to take the additional exams may do so between June 21 and July 2, 2024. Results for the Class 10 and 12 supplemental tests are anticipated in August 2024, while the exam is scheduled for July 24, 2024.

How to check?



-Visit cgbse.nic.in to access the CGBSE's official website.

-Locate the "Result" section on the homepage.



-Next, select the link labelled "12th Rechecking/Revaluation Result 2024."

-Enter your roll number and any other necessary information in the login window as soon as a new page opens. Send in the information.

-The screen will display the CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024.

-Examine and save the outcome.

CGBSE 2024



This year, 75.61 percent of pupils passed the class 10 examinations and 80.74 percent of students passed the class 12 exams administered by the Chhattisgarh Board. Girls have surpassed boys in both the 10th and 12th grade tests for yet another year.