CFA Institute Announces 2027 Curriculum Updates With New Modules On AI, Financial Data Science And Practical Skills |

Mumbai: Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has announced significant updates to the 2027 curriculum for the CFA Program, introducing new modules focused on artificial intelligence, financial data science, and practical investment skills.

Revised Curriculum Effective for Candidates from February 2027

The revised curriculum will apply to candidates appearing for CFA examinations from February 2027 onwards. The changes mainly affect the Level I Quantitative Methods and Equity Investments sections, which together make up nearly 25% of the Level I exam.

According to the institute, the updated curriculum is designed to better align candidate learning with evolving industry requirements and real-world investment practices.

Quote from Chris Wiese on Technical Expertise and Judgment

Chris Wiese said the program combines technical expertise with practical judgment required in the investment profession.

“The CFA Program continues to evolve based on feedback from employers and practitioners while maintaining a strong emphasis on ethics and professional excellence,” he said.

Interactive Equation Explorers for Conceptual Understanding

One of the key additions is a new learning module on financial data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and large language models (LLMs). The Quantitative Methods section will also include expanded coverage of estimation techniques, simulation, and portfolio optimization.

To support conceptual understanding, CFA Institute has introduced interactive “Equation Explorers,” designed to help candidates better understand concepts such as time value of money, implied returns, and cash-flow relationships.

Practical Skills Modules Enhanced Across All Levels

The Equity Investments curriculum has also been updated to focus more on practical applications, including financial modelling, valuation, and communicating investment insights. New topics such as cost of equity estimation and multi-factor investment approaches have been added to improve career readiness for candidates.

The institute has additionally enhanced its Practical Skills Modules (PSMs), including updates to Equity Analysis, Macro Insights for Investing, and Python-based learning modules across Levels I and II. A new Level III module on Due Diligence is expected later in 2026.

Ethics-related content has also been revised across all three levels of the CFA Program, reinforcing its central role in the curriculum.

To discuss the updates, Rob Langrick will host a “CFA Program Question Slam” webinar on June 12, 2026. More details are available on the official website.

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