CET Cell Announces Regional Outreach Programmes In Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangli & Sawantwadi For CAP Guidance 2026-27 |

Mumbai: With the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for professional courses set to begin soon, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced a series of regional outreach programmes to guide students and parents on the admission process for the academic year 2026-27.

Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangli & Sawantwadi from June 5-9

The divisional-level interaction sessions will be held in Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangli and Sawantwadi between June 5 and June 9. The initiative aims to provide students who appeared for various CET examinations with accurate information about admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses, while also addressing queries related to the CAP process.

According to the CET Cell, a total of 20 entrance examinations for 17 professional courses were conducted this year. Around 16.29 lakh students appeared for the examinations across Maharashtra. Results for eight CET examinations have already been declared, while the remaining results are expected to be announced shortly.

Dr Phatangare, Devkar, Nar & Kadam to Participate

Senior officials and subject experts from the CET Cell will interact directly with students and parents during the programmes. The sessions will cover admissions to higher education, technical education, medical and AYUSH courses, as well as fine arts programmes.

Among the officials scheduled to participate are Dr. Nanasaheb Phatangare for higher education courses; Kunal Devkar and Pramod Jharkar for technical education programmes; Siddhesh Nar for medical and AYUSH admissions; and Shardul Kadam for fine arts courses.

The outreach drive will begin on June 5 at Terna Public Charitable Trust's Engineering College in Dharashiv, followed by a programme at Government Polytechnic, Solapur, on June 6. The Sangli session will be held on June 7 at Walchand College of Engineering, Vishrambag, while the final programme will take place on June 9 at Yashwantrao Bhonsale Institute of Technology in Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg district.

All sessions will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm. The CET Cell has appealed to students and parents to participate in the programmes and make use of the opportunity to seek clarification on the admission process before CAP admissions commence.

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