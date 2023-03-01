Centre launches VAIBHAV Fellowship for NRI researchers; beneficiaries to receive Rs 37 lakhs

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: The Modi government has officially launched the VAIBHAV Fellowship for Indian-origin researchers, who wish to come to India's educational institutions for a maximum of two months per year.

The fellowship, which aims to offer Non-Residential Indian (NRI) researchers an opportunity to work for a minimum of one month to a maximum of two months a year with a research or academic institution in India, will allow them to avail up to Rs. 37 lakhs for the entire duration of three years.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the "VAIBHAV Fellowship," which aims to enhance the research ecosystem of India's higher educational institutions by facilitating academic and research partnerships with the best institutions worldwide through the mobility of researchers from abroad institutions to India.

The scholarship will be open to researchers from institutions that rank among the top 500 universities worldwide. The Department of Science and Technology website will announce the "VAIBHAV Fellowship" call for applications.