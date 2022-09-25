Central University of Gujarat extends UG admission 2022 application deadline; here's how to apply

Central University of Gujarat |

Gandhinagar: The application date for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2022–2023 has been extended by the Central University of Gujarat. The application deadline for CUG admission for 2022 is September 30. Candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible. The university's official website is cug.ac.in, where applicants can submit their online applications.

Earlier, September 24 was the deadline for counselling registration and cost payment. A fee of Rs 100 must be paid by applicants in all categories. On the CUG website, the university will publish the merit list and a list of candidates who are only provisionally eligible. The following UG admissions are being held by the CUG Gujarat:

Integrated degree (Social Management)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (Chinese)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) (German Studies)

Central University of Gujarat: Here are the steps to apply:

Visit cug.ac.in to see the official webpage.

Click on Admissions 2022-23 on the homepage, then fill out the necessary information to register.

Re-login and complete the application form.

After paying the application processing fees, submit the form.

Download the application form, print it out, and submit it for processing.

Central University of Gujarat: Remember these important dates

Online registration will begin on September 19, 2022.

Application forms must be submitted by September 30, 2022.

List of honours displayed: To be informed shortly